‘Employment readiness in Tamil Nadu way higher than national average’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has had the privilege of focusing on education for many decades and the state’s employment readiness is much higher than the country’s average, said Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan on Wednesday.

Speaking at the PALS-ECU Cyber Edge 2024 conclave at IIT-Madras on Wednesday, the minister noted Tamil Nadu can be a major source for manpower. “Our chief minister has two ambitions: to turn TN into a trillion dollar economy, and to make it the human resource capital of the world,” he said.

Nashid Chowdhury, Investment and Trade Commissioner (India-Gulf region), Government of Western Australia, said, “There are many opportunities yet to be explored.”

IIT-M Director Professor V Kamakoti also took part in the the conclave that has the theme - Staying Safe in the Digital World.