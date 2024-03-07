Tamil Nadu

Farmer trampled to death by elephant in TN's Erode district

The 65-year-old farmer was grazing his sheep at Kadaganalli in Kadambur forest under the STR on Wednesday evening when an elephant emerged out of a bush and attacked him.
ERODE (Tamil Nadu): A 65-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant at Kadambur forest under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Marappan (65) was grazing his sheep at Kadaganalli in Kadambur forest under the STR on Wednesday evening.

An elephant which came out from the bush attacked Marappan and trampled him to death.

Hearing his noise, a few people in the area rushed to the spot and chased the elephant.

They took Marappan to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital, where, after examining him, the doctors said he had died already, police said.

Kadambur police registered a case and are investigating.

The forest personnel visited the area and recorded the death of the farmer.

