Farmers skip procurement centres, opt for open market to sell paddy in Madurai

MADURAI : A dip in cultivated areas and increased open market prices have largely pushed down paddy procurement at direct procurement centres (DPCs) in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts. Even as the harvest season peaked in both districts, the arrival of paddy at DPCs remained relatively low this year.

In Madurai district, the delay in releasing Vaigai water and the delayed onset of monsoon led to a decrease in cultivated areas. Over 29,000 hectares were used for samba paddy cultivation this year, and many single-crop farmers in the district refrained from involving in samba paddy cultivation.

Contrary to this, paddy cultivation was higher than in recent years in Ramanathapuram district, with 1.39 lakh hectares used for samba paddy cultivation. But unseasonal rains towards the end of the season, in December 2023 and January 2024 affected more than 10,000 hectares and hurt the yield.