Five Assam men thrashed by mob over rumours of child kidnapping

KRISHNAGIRI : Five labourers from Assam were brutally attacked by a mob of over 50 people near Sembadamuthur, Betthathalapalli and Thurinjipatti villages near Krishnagiri on Wednesday, following a rumour that they arrived to kidnap a woman and her baby.

The injured were identified as Kamal Hussain (30), Nizam Ali (26), Mohammad Mezuddin (30), Ash Mohammad (30) and Sohad Ali (31).

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when three labourers were heading to Sembadamuthur from Ennekol Pudhur in a cargo vehicle through government land. Two persons of Sembadamuthur allegedly intercepted and attacked them. Soon, on being alerted, another mob attacked one person at Betthathalapalli village and another man near Thurinjipatti, said police.