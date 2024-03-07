Five Assam men thrashed by mob over rumours of child kidnapping

KRISHNAGIRI : Five labourers from Assam were brutally attacked by a mob of over 50 people near Sembadamuthur, Betthathalapalli and Thurinjipatti villages near Krishnagiri on Wednesday, following a rumour that they arrived to kidnap a woman and her baby.
The injured were identified as Kamal Hussain (30), Nizam Ali (26), Mohammad Mezuddin (30), Ash Mohammad (30) and Sohad Ali (31).
The incident happened on Wednesday morning when three labourers were heading to Sembadamuthur from Ennekol Pudhur in a cargo vehicle through government land. Two persons of Sembadamuthur allegedly intercepted and attacked them. Soon, on being alerted, another mob attacked one person at Betthathalapalli village and another man near Thurinjipatti, said police.
V Saumathi (25), of Mettuparai near Sembadamuthur village, told TNIE about what led to the assaults. “Around 10 am, when I was near a well an unknown person with a mask hit on my head and tried to kidnap my two-and-a-half year old boy. I received injuries on my head and hand. I screamed and escaped from him and went to my relative’s house. On information, villagers caught the unknown man and questioned him.”
Saumathi went to a private clinic near Balekuri village for treatment and then went to Krishnagiri taluk police station.
Police sources said that the labourers used to collect waste materials and liquor bottles in and around Sembadamuthur. They stayed on a private land near Krishnagiri.
Sources claimed, there was a death in Sembadamuthur village, following which many villagers attended it and on information about an alleged kidnapping message mob attacked the workers and two load vehicles were damaged.
Meanwhile, Krishnagiri taluk police reached Sembadamuthur village, but despite their presence, the mob attacked the workers. Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai also arrived. The five injured workers were admitted in Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. A source close to guest workers told TNIE that they earned a living by collecting scrap.
Based on a complaint from Sembadamuthur Village Administrative Officer, S Venkatesan, Krishnagiri taluk police will book a case against the villagers and Betthathalapalli VAO also will lodge a complaint. SP Thangadurai told TNIE that they are enquiring with both parties and necessary action will be taken later. He also asked the people not to spread any fake message about child kidnapping by migrant workers.