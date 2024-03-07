Forward bloc teams up with AIADMK for Lok Sabha election

CHENNAI: The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), among DMK’s allies during the 2021 Assembly elections, has teamed up with the AIADMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Moreover, the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by actor Sarathkumar, on Wednesday, announced its decision to partner with the BJP.

However, AIFB’s state committee said that though they are aligned with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, the party continues to remain a part of the INDIA alliance at the national level. They have requested AIADMK to allot them the Theni or Ramanathapuram constituency.

A delegation from the party, led by state general secretary PV Kathiresan, met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at this residence here. Explaining the rationale behind the move, Kathiresan told TNIE, “The national leadership of AIFB has granted the state committee the authority to decide on the alliance in Tamil Nadu. The committee has chosen to align with the AIADMK-led alliance since it is no longer with BJP.”