Forward bloc teams up with AIADMK for Lok Sabha election

CHENNAI: The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), among DMK’s allies during the 2021 Assembly elections, has teamed up with the AIADMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Moreover, the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by actor Sarathkumar, on Wednesday, announced its decision to partner with the BJP.
However, AIFB’s state committee said that though they are aligned with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, the party continues to remain a part of the INDIA alliance at the national level. They have requested AIADMK to allot them the Theni or Ramanathapuram constituency.
A delegation from the party, led by state general secretary PV Kathiresan, met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at this residence here. Explaining the rationale behind the move, Kathiresan told TNIE, “The national leadership of AIFB has granted the state committee the authority to decide on the alliance in Tamil Nadu. The committee has chosen to align with the AIADMK-led alliance since it is no longer with BJP.”
“Despite our previous involvement with the DMK, AIADMK still extended an invitation for alliance talks, while DMK did not afford us the same level of respect,” noted former MLA Kathiravan.
Meanwhile, actor Sarathkumar, president of AISMK, disclosed that following two rounds of talks with BJP leaders, including Union Minister L Murugan, the party has decided to align with the BJP for the LS polls.
Annamalai and team rush to Delhi to finalise list of state BJP candidates
Chennai : A team of senior leaders of the state unit of BJP including the party’s state president K Annamalai on Tuesday rushed to New Delhi to finalise BJP candidates from Tamil Nadu for the LS elections. Speaking at a presser here, Annamalai said, “We will convey the views of the state office-bearers to the national leaders. The election committee there will finalise the candidates.” Responding to a question, Annamalai said, “In one constituency, there are 63 aspirants who wish to contest. In Kancheepuram, there are 43. There are 34 in Central Chennai. There is huge enthusiasm among the BJP cadre. Women candidates have been given priority.”