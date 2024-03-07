Intermediate caste residents oppose drinking water pipeline works to SC village in TN

TIRUNELVELI : Nearly 100 residents of intermediate castes from Nellaithiruthu and Pallikottai villages were arrested by Manur police for preventing local body and revenue officials from laying a drinking water pipeline to Alavanthankulam village, where families of a scheduled caste community reside, on Wednesday. Around 200 police personnel were deployed to avoid untoward incidents.

According to sources, a drinking water well for Nellaithiruthu, Pallikottai and Alavanthankulam villages is located in Alavanthankulam village. The residents of all three villages get water through a single pipeline.

Residents of Nellaithiruthu and Pallikottai, who belong to MBC and BC communities, reportedly get drinking water daily, while people from Alavanthankulam allegedly do not get drinking water regularly, even though the well is located in the village, due to the the topographical location.

As a result, local body officials of the Manur block decided to lay a separate pipeline to bring water to Alavanthankulam village, without affecting the water supply to Nellaithiruthu and Pallikottai, a few years ago.

However, the intermediate caste residents of these villages blocked the pipe-laying works, stating that their share of drinking water would be reduced if the pipeline was laid.