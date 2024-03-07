Madras HC upholds order quashing revised guideline value of properties

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court declined to reverse the order quashing the revision of the guideline value of properties and directed the state government to stick to the 2017 values until they are revised by the valuation committee and follow due process.

The bench of justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar upheld the order of the single judge who quashed the 2023 circular issued by the Inspector General of Registration to revise the guideline value of properties.

The order was passed while disposing of the appeals filed by the state government against the single judge’s order.

“The appellants/government are directed to follow the market value guidelines fixed with effect from June 9, 2017, until the valuation committee revises the guidelines by following the due process of law,” the bench ordered.