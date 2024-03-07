MDMK calls high-level meeting on poll strategy

CHENNAI: With speculations rife that DMK is not inclined to give MDMK two Lok Sabha seats and the latter wishes to contest in own symbol, the party, led by its general secretary Vaiko, has convened an urgent high-level meeting at its headquarters here on Thursday morning.

Party sources said the leaders will deliberate on election strategy and plan the course of action in case DMK does not accede to the their requests. Meanwhile, DMK has arranged a meeting for its headquarters orators on March 12. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is slated to address the gathering.

A similar meeting was convened by the party leadership on February 29, just before the scheduled public meetings across the state to celebrate CM Stalin’s birthday. “As the party considers the upcoming election as a matter of prestige and wants to unseat the BJP, we are anticipating important directives,” said DMK orators.