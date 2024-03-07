National highway users fret over ‘bumpy ride’ on 20-km stretch in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: An alleged lack of maintenance on a 20-kilometre stretch of the Attur-Thanjavur national highway passing through Perambalur district has raised demands for immediate repairs from vehicle users who warn of imminent danger were it ignored any longer.
Owing to the intensity of traffic on the stretch between Koneripalayam four-road junction and Venganur of NH 136, vehicle users -- particularly two-wheeler riders -- complain of several “invisible” potholes having formed and the road having peeled off in several layers.
This ends up in complaints of a bumpy ride for the thousands who ply the stretch daily to destinations like Ariyalur, Salem and Bengaluru. While locals mention having taken up the issue with the district collectorate and the authorities concerned, they claim a lack of action till date. G Kiruthika of Venganur said,
"The road is in a poor state as many heavy vehicles use it. The road is bumpy and uneven at many places.” Complaining of inconvenience by vehicles failing to use dipper lights at night, she said, “We are unable to identify the road and drive. We are in danger of falling or getting into an accident owing to the state of damage the road is in."
Further, mentioning the presence of potholes, particularly near Esanai and the government arts college in Veppanthattai, she batted for undertaking patchworks, if not re-laying the road. Meanwhile, S Prakash of Esanai mentioned the frequent accidents on the road raising concerns among commuters.
He also wanted the speed breakers on the stretch to either be painted or removed in entirety. When contacted, a senior official from the national highways wing of the state highways department (Perambalur) told TNIE, "A tender for undertaking patchworks has been floated. We are taking steps to commence it."