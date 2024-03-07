National highway users fret over ‘bumpy ride’ on 20-km stretch in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: An alleged lack of maintenance on a 20-kilometre stretch of the Attur-Thanjavur national highway passing through Perambalur district has raised demands for immediate repairs from vehicle users who warn of imminent danger were it ignored any longer.

Owing to the intensity of traffic on the stretch between Koneripalayam four-road junction and Venganur of NH 136, vehicle users -- particularly two-wheeler riders -- complain of several “invisible” potholes having formed and the road having peeled off in several layers.

This ends up in complaints of a bumpy ride for the thousands who ply the stretch daily to destinations like Ariyalur, Salem and Bengaluru. While locals mention having taken up the issue with the district collectorate and the authorities concerned, they claim a lack of action till date. G Kiruthika of Venganur said,