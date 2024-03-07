‘Open more hostels for govt colleges in Coimbatore’

COIMBATORE : Pricipals of the Government Arts and Science Colleges in Coimbatore have requested the higher education department to provide hostel facilities to colleges in the district considering student welfare.

Principal T Veeramani of the Puliyakulam College told TNIE that as admission for the government arts college has been held online for recent years, other district students select the government colleges here and secure admission.

As Coimbatore is an education hub, more students who are economically weaker section in other districts like to join the government colleges here, he noted.

“However, the hostel facility is in the grade-I Government Arts College, Coimbatore, located in the city. There is no hostel facility in the remaining five colleges at Valparai, Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Thondamuthur and Puliyakulam in the Coimbatore district,” he pointed out.