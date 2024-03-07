‘Open more hostels for govt colleges in Coimbatore’

COIMBATORE : Pricipals of the Government Arts and Science Colleges in Coimbatore have requested the higher education department to provide hostel facilities to colleges in the district considering student welfare.
Principal T Veeramani of the Puliyakulam College told TNIE that as admission for the government arts college has been held online for recent years, other district students select the government colleges here and secure admission.
As Coimbatore is an education hub, more students who are economically weaker section in other districts like to join the government colleges here, he noted.
“However, the hostel facility is in the grade-I Government Arts College, Coimbatore, located in the city. There is no hostel facility in the remaining five colleges at Valparai, Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Thondamuthur and Puliyakulam in the Coimbatore district,” he pointed out.
He said that despite this, other district students are studying at the grade-II colleges in Coimbatore by staying in private rooms and for this, they spend from their earnings from part-time jobs.
“Considering it, the Tamil Nadu government should set up more hostels for students,” he urged.
Another principal in Coimbatore, who also raised the same demand, said they have sent a request letter to the higher education department in this regard.
Mettupalayam-based activist S Basha told TNIE, “Hundreds of students who belong to other districts studying at the Government Arts and Science College at Mettupalayam stay at private facilities. For this, they spend around `1,500 to 3,000 monthly. Some students do part-time jobs to meet this expenditure. Students find it comfortable in hostels. We have sent a request letter to the higher education department,” he said.
Attempts to reach top officers of the higher education department went in vain.