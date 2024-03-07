Sanitation workers allege sexual harassment in Coimbatore Corporation, official denies charge

COIMBATORE : A section of sanitary labourers working for the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in Kuniyamuthur area of Ward 88 in the South zone staged a protest on Wednesday after the sanitary supervisor allegedly sexually harassed some women workers.

Of the 30 workers deployed in the ward, 20 are women. The workers alleged that the supervisor of the private contractor had been using double-meaning words with the women workers for a long time.

The workers complained to officials, but they failed to take action. On Wednesday, a few workers boycotted work demanding action against the supervisor, and sanitary inspector (SI) .

Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary Workers Welfare Association’s General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Selvam told TNIE, “Supervisor Udhayakumar passed comments with double-meaning at women workers which is strongly condemnable. This issue has been going on for a long time. When we complained about it to SI Dhanapal, he rebuked workers instead of taking action against the supervisor. We will submit a petition to corporation commissioner.”