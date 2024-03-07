Sewage discharge renders Noyyal river water in Tiruppur unfit for drinking

TIRUPPUR : Even though discharge from effluent treatment plants (ETP) has stopped completely, the Noyyal river water remains unfit for drinking, as sewage is discharged into it at many places in Tiruppur city. Expediting work on sewage treatment plants being constructed by the city corporation is therefore necessary.

TNPCB records say on February 26 officials conducted a field water study with hand-held Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) meters at several spots along the river in the city. TDS in water samples taken at Somanur village (entry point towards Tiruppur city) was 1,610 mg per litre. But in water samples taken at Athupalayam in Tiruppur city, it was 2,160 mg per litre. This renders it unfit for drinking, as home-based domestic reverse osmosis (RO) units cannot process water that has TDS of 2,000 mg per litre.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) - Tiruppur north zone, said, “Earlier when dyeing units used to discharge effluent, TDS was around 8,000 mg-10,000 mg per litre. This was very severe, but things changed after the installation of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CEPTs) in early 2013. Within two years, there was zero discharge in the Noyyal river and the water flow attained its normal level. However, we continued to test water samples and checked the salt and chemical dissolved in the water in many spots of the river. We found variation in many spots."