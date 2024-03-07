Summer NEET coaching for Class 12 students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The school education department will conduct summer coaching classes from March 25 to May 5 for Class 12 students aiming to clear NEET. Each educational district will have a maximum of two centres with 40 students each.

The classes and examinations will be conducted in both English and Tamil. A committee of teachers interested in coaching the students should be formed, preferably with teachers who are already involved in coaching students. The teachers should also ensure that students who performed well during the training since November apply for the examination as the last date is March 9, according to a school education department circular.

The department has instructed the chief educational officers to choose schools with internet and smart classroom facilities as centres.

The centres will function Monday to Saturday from 9.15am to 4.30pm. Motivation sessions will also be held as part of the training.