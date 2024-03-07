TASMAC staff foil bottle buyback scheme by not pasting hologram stickers

Employees claimed that due to the heavy workload in shops, they could not paste hologram stickers on bottles collected from customers.

A TASMAC supervisor from Olumbus in Coimbatore said, “In the initial days, we pasted hologram stickers. However, we could not manage sales due to a shortage of employees. Also, the shop has no additional space to keep the collected bottles. Having no option, we could not do it daily.”

A John, secretary of the TASMAC employees’ association affiliated to CITU, admitted that the bottle collection was a failure in the district.

He pointed out that lack of manpower, and space, intervention by bar contractors, and late collection by contractors, who have got permission to collect empty bottles, are reasons for the failure. “The empty bottle buyback scheme will not give good results unless these problems are rectified,” he said.

The situation remains the same in Perambalur district as well. A member of the Tamil Nadu Government TASMAC Employees Association, on condition of anonymity said, “Empty Liquor Bottle Buyback Scheme was a total failure in Perambalur. There is no manpower to stick stickers on the liquor bottles. However, we stick stickers on bottles with daily wagers. But it didn’t yield the desired result. Only 60 percent of the bottles sold in TASMAC outlets in the district were returned to the outlets. However, the account is adjusted here daily.”

Minister of Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy told TNIE, “The department is implementing the ‘buyback’ scheme as per the Madras High Court direction. The scheme will be extended to all districts in the state by this September. There are few hiccups in the implementation of the system. We are trying to resolve it by having an interaction with the employees’ unions.”

(With input from P Thiruselvam @ Perambalur)