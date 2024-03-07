Three villages in Chennai chosen as pilot for land pooling scheme

The implementation of the pilot project under the land pooling scheme is crucial as this would bring changes in land acquisition patterns for development projects as non-availability of land is causing delay. The rules specify stages of implementation of the scheme under section 39 of Town and Country Planning Act.

Under the rules, the scheme will have to be published by CMDA or other planning authority within nine months from the date of publication of its intention in the district gazette and website, after which two months would be given to file objections to the scheme, if any. The objections would be scrutinised and any changes will be made and sent to the government.

As per the rules, the copy of the approved scheme will be sent to the registration and revenue departments for updating and mutation of revenue records. Within nine months of announcing the preliminary scheme, a final proposal will be prepared, after which grievances or appeals will be heard in the next two months. The final scheme will be then published and the process of providing land pooling ownership certificate will begin.