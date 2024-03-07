‘TN class 12 English paper tough, many questions out of book’

COIMBATORE: Several students who sat for the class XII board English examination held across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday said many questions were asked from outside the book. Postgraduate teachers who teach English charged that questions were not framed by keeping in mind the below-average students in government schools.

An English teacher, M Devanathan in Coimbatore told TNIE, “Usually, Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) will prepare questions keeping in mind weak students with the aim that they should score at least pass marks. But this year. English questions were unusual and many questions were from outside the book, particularly in Part I and IV. As a result, students who are below-average and average in education, struggled to answer those questions. Sub-par students skipped many questions. There is no chance of them getting pass marks.”

Another teacher, M Padmapriya in Erode, said “We have a method to prepare weak students to get pass by coaching them in book-back questions. They were prepared to answer exam-based book-back questions. But, out of the 20 one-mark questions in Part-I, just four questions were asked from the book-back ones. These students were in for a shock in the exam hall as the expected questions were not featured.”

She also noted that many students are anxious about the marks in this paper and even brilliant students can miss out on a centum in the exam.