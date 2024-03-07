TN forest department to train fishermen on marine species rescue operations

RAMANATHAPURAM : The forest department is planning to carry out special training programmes for fishermen across the state coasts regarding the handling of marine species during rescue operations. The move is aimed to significantly benefit fishers who engage in rescuing marine species that get caught in fishing nets or are washed ashore.

For instance, as the hatching season begins every year (from December to June), a large number of endangered Olive Ridley turtles come to the Gulf of Mannar coasts to lay eggs, with some of them getting caught into traditional shore nets. Through proper awareness, the fishermen will be able to rescue such species and refloat them by following proper guidelines.

It may be noted that Olive Ridley turtles play a major role in sustaining the population of marine species and controlling the number of jellyfishes in the sea. Also, the islands of Gulf of Mannar serve as the epicentre of marine organisms, and is home to 117 coral species and endangered ones such as dugongs, dolphins and porpoises.