TN forest department to train fishermen on marine species rescue operations

RAMANATHAPURAM : The forest department is planning to carry out special training programmes for fishermen across the state coasts regarding the handling of marine species during rescue operations. The move is aimed to significantly benefit fishers who engage in rescuing marine species that get caught in fishing nets or are washed ashore.
For instance, as the hatching season begins every year (from December to June), a large number of endangered Olive Ridley turtles come to the Gulf of Mannar coasts to lay eggs, with some of them getting caught into traditional shore nets. Through proper awareness, the fishermen will be able to rescue such species and refloat them by following proper guidelines.
It may be noted that Olive Ridley turtles play a major role in sustaining the population of marine species and controlling the number of jellyfishes in the sea. Also, the islands of Gulf of Mannar serve as the epicentre of marine organisms, and is home to 117 coral species and endangered ones such as dugongs, dolphins and porpoises.
Speaking to TNIE, Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, wildlife warden of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, said, "Through a series of awareness drives carried out by the forest department, fishermen are now more aware about the importance of endangered species. With the help of forest officials, the fishers have rescued several marine species in the Ramanathapuram range. In total, about 91 rescues have been reported since April 2023 till date, most of which are sea turtles."
Sudhakar further added that providing professional training to fishermen was necessary as improper handling of sensitive marine species could harm them. "These training programmes will be organised in Ramanathapuram soon," he said.
Number of rescues (from April 2023-March 2024)
Turtle - 86
Whale - 1
Dolphin - 3
Dugong - 1
Range wise rescues
Ramanathapuram wildlife range - 1 (1 whale )
Mandabam wildlife range - 56 (1 dugong and 55 turtles)
Keelakarai wildlife range - 4 (4 turtle)
Thoothukudi wildlife range - 30 (27 turtle and 3 dolphins)