TN Minister unveils Tholkudiyinar logo, disburses aid to 7,672 in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL : Minister of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj introduced the logo of the ‘Tholkudiyinar Agriculture Development Scheme’ and distributed welfare items worth Rs 6.63 crore to 672 tribal residents and 7,000 farmers in Namakkal district on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Kayalvizhi said, “To aid the development of weaker sections of society various welfare schemes have been introduced by the Tamil Nadu government. One such scheme is the ‘Tholkudi scheme’ which was announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. As part of this, in Namakkal an MoU has been signed with six organisations to aid in the infrastructural development of tribal hamlets.”

“Education is one of the crucial elements for development. Chief Minister MK Stalin has identified this and has opened 320 residential schools for tribal students, eight Eklavya, 48 hostels for tribal and adi dravidar students across the state. Because of such initiatives the pass percentage of tribal and adi dravidar students have increased by 10 %.