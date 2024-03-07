Villupuram village in distress as fire in garbage dump yard goes on for two days

Another resident R Ragu alias Raghavendran expressed concerns about the persistent foul smell emanating from the dump. "Flies and mosquitoes breed in the garbage, adding to our troubles," he stated.

The situation has worsened with the outbreak of fire in the dump's northeast corner, prompting fears of the smoke engulfing the village. "Already, many villagers suffer from lung-related diseases and skin issues," remarked K Balaji, another resident.

Despite efforts by dump yard staff and fire service personnel, the fire shows no signs of abating. "The fire might continue for another 10 days to two weeks," noted dump yard staff. An official from the Puducherry Fire Service Department confirmed the challenge of containing the fire. "The fire has penetrated deep into the garbage, making it challenging to control."

Villagers recalled past promises made by authorities, including visits by former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and assurances from Chief Minister M K Stalin during his election campaign in Villupuram before the 2021 assembly election. However, little progress has been made in resolving the issue.

Vanur MLA C Chakrapani criticized the lack of action from officials despite repeated appeals. "I have raised this issue with officials many times and urged them to take action. They only visit the spot when there is agitation, but fail to address the underlying problems," he remarked.