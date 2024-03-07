'We are not well Stalin', TN opposition criticizes CM's 'Neengal Nalamaa Scheme'

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday criticised the Neengal Nalamaa Scheme.

While Palaniswami ridiculed the scheme saying “naanga nalamaa illai Stalin” (We (the people) are not keeping well as you claim), Annamalai said, “The CM can understand the people are not well if he just focus his sight away from his chamber.”

Dhinakaran said the new scheme is just another attempt by the DMK government aimed at getting publicity.

Palaniswami, in his tweet on X handle said, “The DMK government has stopped welfare schemes and the law and order situation has deteriorated. There has been an increase in property tax, house tax, water tax, power tariff and the prices of essential commodities. TN has become a haven for drug peddlers. Since the people’s livelihood has become a question mark, people are not keeping well as you (Stalin) claim.”

Annamalai, in his statement, said, “The people are in a confusion as to what is the difference between the Mudhalvarin Mugavari Scheme and Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme already announced by Stalin and the newly-lauched Neengal Nalamaa Scheme.