'We are not well Stalin', TN opposition criticizes CM's 'Neengal Nalamaa Scheme'

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday criticised the Neengal Nalamaa Scheme.
While Palaniswami ridiculed the scheme saying “naanga nalamaa illai Stalin” (We (the people) are not keeping well as you claim), Annamalai said, “The CM can understand the people are not well if he just focus his sight away from his chamber.”
Dhinakaran said the new scheme is just another attempt by the DMK government aimed at getting publicity.
Palaniswami, in his tweet on X handle said, “The DMK government has stopped welfare schemes and the law and order situation has deteriorated. There has been an increase in property tax, house tax, water tax, power tariff and the prices of essential commodities. TN has become a haven for drug peddlers. Since the people’s livelihood has become a question mark, people are not keeping well as you (Stalin) claim.”
Annamalai, in his statement, said, “The people are in a confusion as to what is the difference between the Mudhalvarin Mugavari Scheme and Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme already announced by Stalin and the newly-lauched Neengal Nalamaa Scheme.
Referring to Stalin’s charge on PM Modi, he said, “Already, farmers are getting Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments directly in their bank accounts through PM Kisan Samman Scheme. Besides, the central government is funding numerous schemes implemented by the states.”
Dhinakaran, in a statement, said the DMK government has failed to fulfil its electoral promises. “The DMK government has betrayed students by failing to scrap NEET as promised; also more than 50% of the women heads of families are disappointed as they are not getting Rs 1,000 honorarium. The government could not condemn the neighbouring states in Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar and Palar issues. As such, when all sections of the people are not keeping well, the DMK government has launched the Neengal Nalamaa Scheme,” he added.
Countering the charges, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa posed questions to Palaniswami on X: “You have betrayed the farmers by supporting the agriculture laws of the centre. Your government shot down people who opposed the Sterlite unit. You have betrayed TN to cling on to power by joining hands with BJP. You safeguarded the anti-socials who sexually assaulted women in Pollachi. You engaged in corruption in supplying bleaching powder during the Covid-19 period. Having done all these, how can you (Palaniswami) keep well? But, the people of TN are now keeping well as they are freed from your rule.”