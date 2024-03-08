17-year-old boy among eight arrested for mob attack on Assam labourers

Based on complaints from VAO of Betthathalapalli, Goolium and Marimanapalli, 25 villagers were booked under IPC sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 323, 324 and 506 (ii). Among them, eight persons, including a teen boy, were arrested. The boy was produced in front of the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a juvenile home and others to prison.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint from V Sowmathi (25) of Mettuparai village, a case was filed against a guest worker under the Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

SP P Thangadurai warned people against spreading rumours against migrant workers. Inspectors across the district have been directed to conduct awareness against fake news about migrant workers and conduct meetings with elected representatives in all 333 panchayats.

People can lodge complaints at help line 100 or 94981 81214 or 94981 01090 if they spot suspicious people in their neighbourhood, he added.