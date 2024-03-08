48-year-old man held for sexually abusing four primary school girls

TENKASI : A 48-year-old man was arrested by the Puliyangudi police on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing three nine-year-old girls and an eight-year-old girl repeatedly at his house.

The accused has been identified as Katturaja, residing within the Puliyangudi police station limit. The incident came to light when the headmistress of the girls was taking an awareness class about 'good and bad touch' at their school on Tuesday.

According to the police, the four victims used to play near Katturaja's house. They were lured using candies and later invited to his house, where he sexually abused the children.