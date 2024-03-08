48-year-old man held for sexually abusing four primary school girls

TENKASI : A 48-year-old man was arrested by the Puliyangudi police on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing three nine-year-old girls and an eight-year-old girl repeatedly at his house.
The accused has been identified as Katturaja, residing within the Puliyangudi police station limit. The incident came to light when the headmistress of the girls was taking an awareness class about 'good and bad touch' at their school on Tuesday.
According to the police, the four victims used to play near Katturaja's house. They were lured using candies and later invited to his house, where he sexually abused the children.
"On Tuesday, the headmistress advised the children that they should immediately inform their parents or teachers, if any outsider touches their body parts in a bad manner. Subsequently, the four girls revealed the matter to the headmistress, who later informed their parents," said the police.
A complaint has been filed with the Puliyangudi police by the parents of the victims in this regard. The accused was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, based on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police T P Sureshkumar, sources said.