Amount mentioned in Jaffer Sadiq drug case seems to be incorrect, says Tamil Nadu DGP

CHENNAI: Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal said on Thursday the amount mentioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jaffer Sadiq case could be incorrect.

He was replying to questions raised by reporters at Chennai City Police Commissioner’s Office which was held to award badges and certificates to members of anti-drug clubs functioning in city colleges.

Jiwal said, “The market price of pseudoephedrine seized by the NCB is Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000 per kg. The bureau has said using pseudoephedrine, a drug will be manufactured abroad worth more than Rs 2,000 crore. The chemical should be measured based on its own market price and not that of the manufactured drug. I will not comment on the ongoing investigation, but the amount seems to be incorrect.”

In case of ‘abin’, a chemical which is used to manufacture heroin, the market rate is around Rs 10,000 to 12,000 but heroin is worth a crore. So, the worth of ‘abin’ should not be calculated by the worth of heroin, he added.

On the picture of Jaffer Sadiq receiving a memento from Jiwal, he said, “It was at a CCTV camera inauguration event in the city where sponsors of cameras were given memento. Sadiq too, through his company, had sponsored 10 cameras and was given a memento. As of now, those cameras have been removed and replaced. It was not like he was given an award.”