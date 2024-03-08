Campaign vehicles: Politicians prefer visibility over comfort

COIMBATORE: Even as politicians are busy firming up alliances and drawing strategies to win over voters, automotive firms are gearing up to cater to their campaign needs.

Unlike previous elections, this time several politicians have opted for minimum comforts in their campaign vehicles as they get ready for a whirlwind tour of the state in the peak of summer. To increase visibility and reach out to people effectively, they are going in for a 360 degree revolving platform and better public address systems, P V Mohammad Riyas , proprietor of Coimbatore-based car interior designing firm Koyas and Sons, said the preference has changed this year, and politicians are avoiding home-like comfort.