Campaign vehicles: Politicians prefer visibility over comfort

COIMBATORE: Even as politicians are busy firming up alliances and drawing strategies to win over voters, automotive firms are gearing up to cater to their campaign needs.
Unlike previous elections, this time several politicians have opted for minimum comforts in their campaign vehicles as they get ready for a whirlwind tour of the state in the peak of summer. To increase visibility and reach out to people effectively, they are going in for a 360 degree revolving platform and better public address systems, P V Mohammad Riyas , proprietor of Coimbatore-based car interior designing firm Koyas and Sons, said the preference has changed this year, and politicians are avoiding home-like comfort.
“Earlier, leaders used to stay in the campaign vehicles and wanted facilities like toilets, sofa cum bed, recliner, freezers, etc as they stayed in the vehicle the campaign period. However now, nobody wants such facilities.”
He added, “The demand now is for better and updated public address system and hydraulic or step-type platform. They have also asked for sunroof, revolving seats for leaders, side light, and wide foot boards that would allow security guards to stand comfortably. 360-degree CCTV camera surveillance is also one of the key requirements nowadays. We provide wifi connectivity.”
“Political parties did not like digital displays in the star campaigning vehicles as the digital boards got more attention than the speakers.”
Koyas and Sons has been providing customised campaign vehicles to leaders not only in Tamil Nadu but across South India like, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka for the last several years.
Riyas said, “The business was started by my father 55 years ago and I am continuing it. We have been offering customised vehicles to more than 95 per cent of political leaders in Tamil Nadu. In fact, we refurbished the Ambassador cars of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Kerala Chief Minister M Karunakaran.”
The firm has designed campaign vehicles for M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, Vijayakanth, and the current Chief Minister M K Stalin, Riyas said.