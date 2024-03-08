Chennai gets second Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru, PM Modi may launch it on March 12

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway is gearing up to launch a second Vande Bharat Express in Chennai-Bengaluru section and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tentatively scheduled to inaugurate the train on March 12. The new Vande Bharat rake with a mix of orange and grey colour livery, has been earmarked for the section.
The PM is also expected to inaugurate the extension of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express up to Mangaluru and dedicate several other railway projects in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to the nation during the function.
The Vande Bharat will cover the 362 km distance between the capital cities of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka within four hours and 20 minutes, while the Shatabdi takes around 4 hours and 40 minutes for the same journey. Sources said a new Vande Bharat is being planned due to the high demand on the route.
The Vande Bharat rake equipped with seats designed for short-distance intercity travel, was launched as a night special service in November last year, achieving a 75%-80% occupancy. It has not yet been decided whether the new Vande Bharat will be introduced for daytime or night operations.
Currently, the Chennai-Bengaluru route is serviced by different trains including the Chennai-Mysuru VB Express, Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi, Chennai-Bengaluru Shatabdi, the Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker, Chennai-Bengaluru overnight express, and two other intercity superfast trains. Furthermore, a couple of daily express trains and weekly trains from Northern states pass through this section.
Until last year, the Vande Bharat rake, a semi-high-speed train, sported a blue and white colour scheme. However, the ICF decided to change the colours to a mix of orange and grey last year. According to sources, during this makeover, the ICF also introduced a better braking system and acceleration for the new coaches.
The new orange and grey colour scheme will include better cushioning for seats, extended footrests in the executive chair class, an increased seat reclining angle, and improved lighting in both the toilets and the exterior of the train. Presently, Vande Bharat Expresses operate on the Chennai-Mysuru, Chennai-Coimbatore, Chennai-Vijayawada, Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli, and Coimbatore-Bengaluru routes in Tamil Nadu.
362km in 4 hrs & 20 min
The Vande Bharat will cover the 362 km distance between the capital cities of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka within four hours and 20 minutes.