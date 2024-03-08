Chennai gets second Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru, PM Modi may launch it on March 12

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway is gearing up to launch a second Vande Bharat Express in Chennai-Bengaluru section and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tentatively scheduled to inaugurate the train on March 12. The new Vande Bharat rake with a mix of orange and grey colour livery, has been earmarked for the section.

The PM is also expected to inaugurate the extension of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express up to Mangaluru and dedicate several other railway projects in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to the nation during the function.

The Vande Bharat will cover the 362 km distance between the capital cities of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka within four hours and 20 minutes, while the Shatabdi takes around 4 hours and 40 minutes for the same journey. Sources said a new Vande Bharat is being planned due to the high demand on the route.