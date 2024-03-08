CM Stalin unveils TN’s biggest thermal plant

Through this scheme, the power generation capacity of the state will increase and help to meet the demand of the state, while reducing power purchase from external market. The scheme is expected to improve the financial position of the power utility and also contribute to socio-economic development of the state.

A senior Tangedco official said, “The government led by former CM M Karunanidhi issued orders to start the power project in 2010. Due to various reasons, the works were not completed. It was initially planned for commissioning in 2019, but technical hurdles and the pandemic led to delay. However, the plant is now ready to be fully operational. In the first phase, we will load 400 MW of power, which will increase gradually.”

Highlighting the coal process for the plant, he added, “We have submitted a Rs 50-crore project report to the state government for setting up waggon-loading facilities in north Chennai. We have also requested the union government to allocate additional coal from Mahanadhi coal fields in Odisha.”