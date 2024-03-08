DMK-led alliance tension eases; MDMK to go with ‘Top’ symbol, VCK in talks

CHENNAI: After dragging a bit with a few hiccups in the last two weeks, it seems everything is falling in place in the DMK-led alliance. MDMK leaders and members expressed delight on Thursday as the DMK conceded to the party’s demand to contest the Lok Sabha election on its own symbol.

Sources said the party may opt for its ‘Top’ symbol or another independent symbol allocated by the ECI. Besides, the VCK is likely to meet the DMK’s seat-sharing panel on Friday and finalise the poll pact. Similarly, TNCC president K Selvapernthagai expressed optimism that the seat-sharing with the DMK will be settled smoothly soon.

Amidst speculations about tension in DMK and MDMK’s seat-sharing talks, Vaiko convened an urgent high-level meeting at his party’s headquarters here on Thursday.

According to sources, they were informed that on Wednesday night the DMK leaders gave assurance that the party will be allocated one Lok Sabha seat and can contest on the symbol as per its choice. Besides, they added, MDMK was given an assurance that Vaiko’s Rajya Sabha seat would be allocated for another term.

MDMK leaders elaborated on what transpired during the talks on condition of anonymity. “Initially, we sought two Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat. However, DMK leaders clarified the committee was solely for Lok Sabha seat discussions. Consequently, we dropped the Rajya Sabha demand and focused on two Lok Sabha seats, expressing our desire for a separate symbol.”