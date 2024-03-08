Elephant calf abandoned by herd after mother’s death, rescued in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE : An elephant calf in Sathyamangalam that joined with another herd of wild elephants on Tuesday after the death of its mother elephant has separated from the herd on Thursday morning. It has been rescued by the forest department staff and is being taken care of at the Hassanur forest range office in a natural environment.

The team of five veterinarians S Sathasivam of Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), E Vijayaragavan of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), A Sukumar of Coimbatore forest division, K Rajesh Kumar of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and N Kalaivanan of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) are taking care of the two-month-old female elephant calf round the clock.

"The animal was not tied up on a tree and has been left alone in a natural environment in the Hassanur range office itself. We are frequently giving lactogen and tender coconut along with drinking water to keep the animal hyderated. The animal is healthy and roaming actively," said a forest department official.