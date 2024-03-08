Five-year wait ends, dredging begins in 1,440 metres stretch of Arasalar channel

KARAIKAL: Heeding to persistent demands from the local fisherfolk, dredging work in a stretch of 1440 metres of a navigation channel of Karaikal harbour at River Arasalar's estuary commenced on Thursday.

The fishers had been complaining about their boats getting damaged from bumping into the silt mounds in the estuary while navigating in and out to sea. The works that are expected to be completed in the next three months was flagged off by Puducherry Assembly Speaker 'Embalam' R Selvam .

"The navigation channel will be split into three zones and will be dredged up to depths such as 2.2 metres, 3.3 metres and 4 metres in the respective zones. The fishers can continue to venture in and out to sea as one side of the channel will be kept open while the works will be carried out on the other side at a time," said D Govindassamy, fisheries department deputy director.