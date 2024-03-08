Gang steals 60 phones, Rs 40,000 from shops after demolishing portion of wall in Chennai

CHENNAI: Unidentified persons demolished a portion of the wall of a clothing store at Chromepet and tore down a partition wall to enter the adjacent mobile shop in the wee hours of Thursday. Police said the gang stole Rs 40,000 cash from the clothing store and at least 60 phones worth Rs 15 lakh from the next store.

A police source said Ansari and his brother Mansoor of Tambaram owned the two adjoining shops along the Chennai-Tiruchy Highway near Chromepet Signal on the GST Road. While Ansari runs the mobile phone shop, Mansoor runs the clothing and accessories shop.