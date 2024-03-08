Garbage dumping hotspots in Coimbatore slowly vanish under CCMC watch

COIMBATORE : In its effort to realise the goal of transforming Coimbatore into a ‘Zero Garbage City’, the civic body has deployed sanitary workers at hotspots where public dump waste on roadsides. They will be at the site from morning to afternoon on a rotational basis every day and stop people who bring waste from home and discard it on the wayside.

This initiative of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), which is part of the ‘Namma City Number One City’ project, aims to reduce such dumping spots in many wards.

Sanitary workers have also been deployed at four hotspots in each ward and they are monitoring under the supervision of supervisors.

A sanitary worker, B Selvi (name changed) in ward 38 at Vadavalli, told TNIE, “People dump wastes at the spot located near Sundara Vinayakar Temple at Vadavalli Thondamuthur road while they travel on this route. People ignore the banner saying ‘Don’t dump waste here.”

“Sanitary workers are deployed at garbage hotspots at Kalveerampalayam, MGR Nagar, Vadavalli-Thondamuthur road, etc. I have been assigned to a spot on the Vadavalli-Thondamuthur road. I will be there from 8 am to 1 pm. For the past week I have been instructing people who bring waste from their homes not to discard it. “Further, I will instruct that waste should be handed over to the sanitary workers who will come to houses to collect waste in vehicles. Dumping of wastes has reduced gradually here. As this place has become clean, now people do not want to dump waste anymore,” she said.

The efforts of the civic body to keep a check on wanton dumping of waste are paying off, at last.