Get act together or face music: TN govt tells Madurai Kamaraj University

Based on the fulfilment of conditions imposed in the government order, block grants will be considered for the next year. Karthik also insisted that revision of pay for serving and retired employees should be ensured before the funds are released.

However, educationists vehemently opposed the letter. Former vice-chancellor of Anna University, E Balagurusamy opined that the GO, stating that the government is not obligated to provide salaries, pensions or grants, was just about skipping accountability and responsibility. “It is wrong on the part of the state government. If the GO is challenged in court, the government must provide answers.

If there is any issue in the university, all syndicate members, including secretaries of the higher education department, the legal department and the finance department are equally responsible. Only the vice-chancellor or the registrar cannot make a decision. Faulting only the vice-chancellor and the registrar is unbecoming of the state government.”

Speaking to TNIE, office bearer of Save Higher Education Forum, S Krishnaswamy said the letter has the same ‘threatening tone’ as the GO. Karthik could not be reached for comment.

Tenure of two V-Cs extended by one year

Chennai: The tenures of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University vice-chancellor N S Santhosh Kumar and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University vice-chancellor K N Selvakumar have been extended by one year.