Lok Sabha Polls: DMK finalises seat-sharing with allies VCK, MDMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday finalised seat-sharing agreements with allies VCK and MDMK, repeating the 2019 pact with both parties.

While the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) was allotted two seats, both reserved constituencies, the Vaiko-led MDMK was given one by the alliance's lead partner.

In 2019, MDMK was also given one Rajya Sabha seat.

The founders of VCK and MDMK, Thol Thirumavalavan and Vaiko, respectively, finalised and signed the seat-sharing agreement with DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the ruling party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here.

Thirumavalavan told reporters that the party will contest from Chidambaram and Villupuram, the two seats it represents in the current Lok Sabha.

Thirumavalavan was elected from Chidambaram five years ago.

The party had sought at least three seats, including a general category one, but settled for two reserved constituencies considering the political situation in Tamil Nadu and India and keeping in mind the need to ensure the DMK-led alliance wins this time also, the VCK leader said.

The party will contest from its own symbol, the earthen pot, and has requested the Election Commission to allot it a general symbol as it would be fielding its nominees from around 15 seats in Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana as well, he said.

MDMK founder Vaiko said that while the seat-sharing deal has been clinched, the lone constituency from where his party would contest will be announced later.

The seat-sharing deal was finalised and signed by Stalin and himself, Vaiko said, adding that they were "satisfied" with the arrangement.

The DMK had allotted a Lok Sabha constituency and one Rajya Sabha seat to MDMK during the 2019 polls and Vaiko was elected to the Upper House then.

To a question, Vaiko said there were no discussions on the Rajya Sabha seat as "15 months are left," in an apparent reference to his tenure in the Upper House.

The DMK has so far finalised seat-sharing deals with allies CPI (M), CPI, IUML and KMDK, besides VCK and MDMK. It is yet to clinch agreement with the Congress.

DMK leads the multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu and had swept the 2019 polls, winning 38 out of the 39 LS seats in the state, besides the lone Puducherry segment.