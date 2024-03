MTC introduces services from Kovalam to Saidapet, T Nagar in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve connectivity to south eastern parts of the city, Metropolitan Transport Corporation launched new bus routes from Kovalam to T Nagar and Saidapet on Thursday.

According to sources, buses originating from Kovalam will pass through Muttukadu, Thiruvanmiyur and Saidapet before reaching T Nagar. Departure time from Kovalam has been scheduled at 5.15 am, 8.50 am, 12.30 pm, 5 pm, and 7.05 pm, and from T Nagar at 7 am, 10.40 am and 5 pm.