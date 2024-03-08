Online system to give TN readers a say in buying books for public libraries

CHENNAI: Books in public libraries near you should be updated every three months and readers will have a say in what books are purchased, according to the the Transparent Book Procurement Policy released by the state government on Thursday.

The policy envisages setting up of an online portal to allow inputs from stakeholders to recommend books. The committee to frame the policy was set up in 2021.

The directorate of public libraries has not procured books for the past three years stating that the procurement policy needs reform to avoid various illegal practices employed by sellers and publishers.

According to the policy, an exclusive portal will be designed for the procurement of books for public libraries and the director of public libraries will form an expert committee and sub-committees for book selection, and applications for selection of books can be submitted throughout the year. The director will form a committee of select critics, readers, educators and scholars. The books will be reviewed by more than one expert in the committee and they will follow a point-based scoring system to ensure objective selection.