Open portal to track waterbodies, Madras HC tells TN govt

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to launch a dedicated website containing a list of all waterbodies in the state within six months.

It also directed to identify and remove encroachments, cancel pattas issued in respect to waterbodies after January 2000 and restoration of the waterbodies.

A bench comprising justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by advocate R Manibharathi against a road project in Madurai on grounds that the project damaged the bunds of two tanks — Vandiyur and Thenkal Kanmoi — in the district.

Lifting the interim stay granted by the court earlier against the project, the judges said the petitioner should have approached the court at the time of the commencement of the project, adding that nearly 40% of works have now been completed.