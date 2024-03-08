PM Modi launches work to boost tourism at Karaikal temple, beach

KARAIKAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually launched projects worth a total Rs 40 crore towards the development of infrastructure around Lord Dharbaranyeswarar Temple and the improvement of tourism facilities at Karaikal Beach.
The projects are expected to be completed within two years. The event at Thirunallar was part of the PM’s programme from Srinagar launching projects worth a total of Rs 6,400 crore across the country. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy joined via videoconferencing.
According to Puducherry tourism department, a proposal was sent to the Union Ministry of Tourism to develop the infrastructure around Lord Dharbaranyeswarar Temple at Rs 41 crore under PRASHAD Scheme. The Union government granted Rs 20 crore as first instalment.
"Various facilities such as buildings, parking area, laser shows and battery car transportation will be improved around the temple in the next eighteen months," an official said. Similarly, another proposal was sent to the tourism ministry to develop Karaikal Beach and improve the 'Waterfront Experience' at a cost of Rs 22 crore under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.
The Union government has granted Rs 20.3 crore. Puducherry tourism department is planning to develop the food zone, artificial surfacing area, pathways, landscape, parking, children's play area, and promenade, among others, at the beach under the scheme. The department is planning to complete the works in two years.
At the event, the L-G said, "The launch of projects in Karaikal is testimony to the compatibility between the Union government and the Puducherry government. They also show the care the prime minister has towards Puducherry’s development." CM Rangasamy said, "With the support of the Union government, our government is taking action to improve tourism. Our government is also showing attention towards developing Karaikal."
Puducherry Assembly Speaker 'Embalam' R Selvam, Tourism Minister A Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister 'Theni' C Djeacoumar, Civil Supplies Minister AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar, newly appointed minister PRN Thirumurugan, Rajya Sabha MP S Selvaganapathi, Thirunallar MLA PR Siva, Karaikal District Collector D Manikandan and Tourism Secretary R Kesavan were present.