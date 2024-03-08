PM Modi launches work to boost tourism at Karaikal temple, beach

KARAIKAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually launched projects worth a total Rs 40 crore towards the development of infrastructure around Lord Dharbaranyeswarar Temple and the improvement of tourism facilities at Karaikal Beach.

The projects are expected to be completed within two years. The event at Thirunallar was part of the PM’s programme from Srinagar launching projects worth a total of Rs 6,400 crore across the country. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy joined via videoconferencing.

According to Puducherry tourism department, a proposal was sent to the Union Ministry of Tourism to develop the infrastructure around Lord Dharbaranyeswarar Temple at Rs 41 crore under PRASHAD Scheme. The Union government granted Rs 20 crore as first instalment.

"Various facilities such as buildings, parking area, laser shows and battery car transportation will be improved around the temple in the next eighteen months," an official said. Similarly, another proposal was sent to the tourism ministry to develop Karaikal Beach and improve the 'Waterfront Experience' at a cost of Rs 22 crore under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.