Retired government hospital nurse arrested for performing abortion illegally in TN

MADURAI : A retired government hospital nurse was arrested by the Alanganallur police on Thursday for allegedly performing abortion illegally on a woman, causing her to lose her uterus recently. The accused has been identified as R Gandhimathi (58), a resident of Sikkendar Chavadi area. According to sources, she had worked as a nurse in various primary health centres in the district from 1990-2020, and opted for a voluntary retirement on July 30, 2020. Following this, she allegedly began performing illegal abortions.

According to sources, Gayathri from Keelarangiyam in Sivaganga district approached Gandhimathi for aborting her female foetus on February 10, 2023, as referred by a scan centre attached to a private hospital in Sholavandhan. After the abortion, Gayathri developed severe stomach pain and was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, where she underwent hysterectomy (removal of uterus), as the womb was infected due to the abortion. Later, as informed by the doctors, a team led by Deputy Director Health Dr J Kumaraguru conducted an enquiry and sent a report to Dr Selvaraj, Joint Director of Health.