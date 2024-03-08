SIT of CB-CID police inspects Kodanad bungalow

COIMBATORE : The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CB-CID police, along with forensic science experts and PWD officers, on Thursday searched the Kodanad estate bungalow as part of further investigation into the murder and dacoity that took place there in April 2017. The investigation lasted for around four hours from 10.30am, sources said. A report would be submitted to the Udhagamandalam Sessions court on Friday.

“There are only around 45 rooms in the bungalow and not 100 as is being talked about till now. We inspected the rooms to check if CCTV cameras were fixed. The tree on which the dead security guard was found tied, was uprooted by the estate management,” sources said.

The entire proceedings was videographed as directed by the Udhagamandalam Sessions court on February 23. Police had sought permission to investigate the crime scene, based on a petition by one of the suspects Jithin Joy, who feared the evidences could have been tampered with as several government officials and former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala’s had visited the estate.

Sasikala visited the estate on January 19 and laid a foundation stone to build a memorial for Jayalalithaa.