TIDCO signs pact for space manufacturing cluster in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO), which is the nodal agency for the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC), has signed an MoU with Indian National Space Promotion & Authorisation Centre (IN- SPACe) to create a favourable ecosystem for space industries to establish their manufacturing units in the state.

The pact was signed by TIDCO Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri and IN-SPACe Joint Secretary Lochan Sehra in the presence of IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

A release said Tamil Nadu considers the space sector a key sub-sector of the aerospace & defence sector and a potential major contributor to the economy of the state. In line with the rising demand for space-based activities across the space value chain, TIDCO intends to establish space industrial and propellants park spread over a cumulative area of 2,000 acres.