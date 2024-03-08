Tiruchy corporation workers face political pressure amidst drive to remove defacing election posters

TIRUCHY: The corporation’s ground-level workers involved in removing posters defacing public properties across the city are a worried lot not only because the menace has touched a new high in view of the upcoming general elections but also the pressure they complain of from local administrators and politicians when undertaking the drive.

Irate residents want them to rein in their supporters until the model code of conduct (MCC) so that at least public properties are not defaced. Suganya A of Puthur said, “Councillors often talk about beautification works undertaken at public places. If their supporters themselves deface such beautified spots, what is the point of taking up such work?”

On the menace, a ground-level worker who frequently is engaged in such drives to remove banners and posters said, “Over 80% of the corporation’s ground-level workers are working on a contract basis. If posters bearing the images of prominent councillors or political leaders are attempted to be removed, we would likely face backlash from them. Who would hence take such a risk? Even our supervisors won’t.”