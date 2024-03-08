Tiruchy corporation workers face political pressure amidst drive to remove defacing election posters

TIRUCHY: The corporation’s ground-level workers involved in removing posters defacing public properties across the city are a worried lot not only because the menace has touched a new high in view of the upcoming general elections but also the pressure they complain of from local administrators and politicians when undertaking the drive.
Irate residents want them to rein in their supporters until the model code of conduct (MCC) so that at least public properties are not defaced. Suganya A of Puthur said, “Councillors often talk about beautification works undertaken at public places. If their supporters themselves deface such beautified spots, what is the point of taking up such work?”
On the menace, a ground-level worker who frequently is engaged in such drives to remove banners and posters said, “Over 80% of the corporation’s ground-level workers are working on a contract basis. If posters bearing the images of prominent councillors or political leaders are attempted to be removed, we would likely face backlash from them. Who would hence take such a risk? Even our supervisors won’t.”
The inaction only appears to promote private parties as their posters can be seen pasted over ones with political flavour. A case in point is the posters over an existing political one promoting a councillor which has defaced a beautified compound wall near Puthur junction.
When enquired, a councillor said poster pasting work is mostly taken up on contract. Some of those workers paste it in such public spots, he reasoned. N Senthilvel, a senior citizen of Woraiyur, however, said, “It doesn't matter whether the posters are stuck by a party member or someone else; the councillor has to take steps to ensure that posters promoting him/her are not pasted on beautified public spaces. The corporation should not turn a blind eye to the issue but act against the political party or councillor behind the wrongdoing.”
While the model of conduct (MCC) likely to come into effect in a few days is expected to address the issue, senior zonal officials assured of action against those defacing public properties. The issue will also be taken up with the corporation's top brass, they added.