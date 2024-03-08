Tribal farmers demand elephant-proof trenches in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI : Tribal residents of Erimalai urged the forest department to set up elephant-proof trenches (EPT) around their farmlands in their village.

Farmers stated, “While the forest staff recently dug out the EPT in the forest area, they did not protect the farmlands. This increased the chances of wildlife intrusion.”

Erimalai is one of the most isolated hill hamlets in Pennagaram with a population of over 75 families. This hamlet lies within the forest and people here rely on the agricultural produce. As this area is deep within the forest, the farmlands are easily susceptible to wildlife intrusion. Hence the residents were eager when the forest staff dug out the EPTs nearly 10 days ago.

However, farmers alleged that the EPTs were not set up effectively as they failed to protect the farmlands of the tribal residents.

Speaking to TNIE, A Mariappan, a resident of the village said, “Most of our produce is threatened by wild boars and elephants. EPTs are one of the means to keep these wild animals away. Hence, while the forest staff were digging the EPT we requested them to protect our farmlands but it was denied. At present there is an increasing threat that the entire crops will be destroyed by the increasing number of wildlife in the area.”