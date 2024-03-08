‘Who would steal bus tickets?’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has expressed intrigue over repeated cases of theft of electronic ticket vending machines and printed tickets used in government run transport corporations. The question was raised while dealing with a case relating to recovery proceedings initiated against a bus conductor for loss of tickets and vending machine.

“As a matter of fact, it is very intriguing that there are repeated cases of theft of these electronic ticket vending machines and printed tickets. It does not appeal to the reason as to why would any person steal these things,” Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said.