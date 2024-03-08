Will political majors field more women in TN?

CHENNAI: Though the state has been a frontrunner in implementing measures for empowering women, it is lagging in sending women to Assembly and Parliament.
As per a statement made in Parliament a year ago, the percentage of women MPs in Lok Sabha stands at 14.94. The percentage of women among MPs elected from TN in 2019 was 7.69, lower than the national average. Among Assemblies, TN performed poorly with 5.13 % and stood 21st in the country, as per data released by the government in 2022.
Interestingly, women voters have outnumbered men in 205 constituencies in the state. TN has also ensured equal representation in local bodies through 50% reservation. While smaller parties like NTK fielded a higher number of women, the record of major parties remained poor.
With polls round the corner, it remains to be seen if the state will do any better. DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said, “Former CM M Karunanidhi mandated a 30% reservation for women’s employment in government services, and TN is a pioneer in implementing 33% quota for women in local bodies. Under CM MK Stalin’s leadership, women’s employment in government has risen to 40%.”
Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of BJP women’s wing, said despite many advancements in other areas, the low representation of women in Assembly and LS is unfortunate. “But the situation will change in due course as the 50% reservation for women at the grassroots level has brought in significant change,” she added.
Sheelu, president of TN Women’s Collective, said, “Women going to Assembly and Parliament will remain a dream until they are appointed to the key post of district secretaries.”
Former CPM MLA K Balabharathi said until 33% reservation for women in Houses is implemented, the number of women MPs will be lesser in number.