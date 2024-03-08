Will political majors field more women in TN?

CHENNAI: Though the state has been a frontrunner in implementing measures for empowering women, it is lagging in sending women to Assembly and Parliament.

As per a statement made in Parliament a year ago, the percentage of women MPs in Lok Sabha stands at 14.94. The percentage of women among MPs elected from TN in 2019 was 7.69, lower than the national average. Among Assemblies, TN performed poorly with 5.13 % and stood 21st in the country, as per data released by the government in 2022.

Interestingly, women voters have outnumbered men in 205 constituencies in the state. TN has also ensured equal representation in local bodies through 50% reservation. While smaller parties like NTK fielded a higher number of women, the record of major parties remained poor.