12 master-plan works worth Rs 100 crore underway in Palani temple, Madras HC told

MADURAI : The Palani Dhandayudhapani Swamy Temple Devasthanam informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday that a work order was issued for nearly 12 master-plan works, worth Rs 99.98 crore, in the temple last month.

The Devasthanam’s joint commissioner stated this in a report filed before a bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar in a batch of petitions, including a contempt petition, filed to remove encroachments on the temple’s ‘girivalam’ path (giriveedhi).