200 projects feature in real estate exhibition

CHENNAI : The 16th edition of CREDAI’s annual flagship property and real estate exhibition ‘FAIRPRO 2024’ provided customers an opportunity to select from over 200 projects with 32.5 million sq.ft apartment space, 0.25 million sq.ft commercial space, and plots spanning over 325 acres. The three-day event was inaugurated by actors Suhasini Maniratnam and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

CREDAI President S Sivagurunathan said, “FAIRPRO will serve as a platform for fostering meaningful connections and facilitating mutually beneficial partnerships within the real estate industry. It will showcase houses starting from `15 lakh to `15 crore from over 75 CREDAI developers.”