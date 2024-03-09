Tamil Nadu

200 projects feature in real estate exhibition

The three-day event was inaugurated by actors Suhasini Maniratnam and Priya Bhavani Shankar.
Actors Suhasini Maniratnam and Priya Bhavani Shankar launched the roster of FAIRPRO in the presence of past presidents of CREDAI Chennai, Chitty Babu, Suresh Krishn, Habib and Padam Dugar. Sivagurunathan, President, Ravi Ranjan, CGM-SBI, Kruthivas, Secretary, and Aslam Packeer Mohamed, Convenor, FAIRPRO 2024 and S Sridharan, Vice President, CREDAI National were present | Express
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 16th edition of CREDAI’s annual flagship property and real estate exhibition ‘FAIRPRO 2024’ provided customers an opportunity to select from over 200 projects with 32.5 million sq.ft apartment space, 0.25 million sq.ft commercial space, and plots spanning over 325 acres. The three-day event was inaugurated by actors Suhasini Maniratnam and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

CREDAI President S Sivagurunathan said, “FAIRPRO will serve as a platform for fostering meaningful connections and facilitating mutually beneficial partnerships within the real estate industry. It will showcase houses starting from `15 lakh to `15 crore from over 75 CREDAI developers.”

