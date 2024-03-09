AIADMK faults DGP’s drug defence, plans statewide protest on March 12

Palaniswami also said the AIADMK will stage human chain protests on March 12 in municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats across the state protesting the DMK government’s ‘failure’ to contain the spread and prevalence of drugs.

“People gave power to the DMK. So, the Chief Minister has to take appropriate action. Jaffer Sadiq was seen with chief minister, DGP, sports minister, and his family members. So, the CM has the responsibility to take action in this regard.”

On the alliance issue, Palaniswami said when the alliance is finalised with other parties, it would be informed to the media. He also expressed confidence that alliance talks would be completed before the notification of the Lok Sabha election.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the AIADMK leaders, Palaniswami said, “The PM hailed our late leaders. It is India’s culture to hail those who did good to people. Tamil Nadu grew under the leadership of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. So, even those in the other parties hail them.”