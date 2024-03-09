‘BJP will record historic victory in Kongu region’

COIMBATORE : BJP state president K Annamalai has said that the party will record a historic victory in Kongu region in the Lok Sabha election. Speaking to reporters at the airport on Friday, he said the centre has been assisting the MSME sector in Tamil Nadu and all their problems would be solved when BJP returns to power. Referring to a former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq’s alleged involvement in a drug cartel, Annamalai said while DMK leaders were keeping silence on the issue, the DGP had given an explanation. The DMK is trying to make the DGP a scapegoat, he added.

DMK has received 90% of its money through electoral bonds and it is the only regional party that receives a huge amount of through bonds, Annamalai said.