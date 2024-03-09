Door-to-door drive to boost online pet dog registration in Chennai

CHENNAI : Owing to the low turnout for its online pet dog registration service, the Greater Chennai Corporation has now decided to deploy its workforce to the doorsteps of pet owners and raise awareness regarding registration for licenses.

The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board recently took action against a private dog shelter in Kancheepuram district and another one in Chennai following complaints of ill-treatment of the animals.

According to officials, most of the animals rescued from the shelters were abandoned pet dogs.

Experts in the field believe licensing can help track down the people who abandon their pet dogs. The corporation had initially been issuing licenses for pet dogs through its vet clinics.

Later, in June 2023, the civic body introduced an online registration system. The pet owners could register online, and fill out application forms and the license would be issued after verification at the zonal level. The zonal health officials would visit the houses for verification. The owners would also be sent periodical reminders for vaccination.

However, not many people availed themselves of this service. Sources said a total of 586 new pet dog licenses have been issued by the corporation since the online registration was introduced. Acknowledging the low turnout, the corporation officials have now planned ward-level and door-to-door outreach campaigns to promote pet dog registration.