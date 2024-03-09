Facilitate passport interview for Rajiv convict: Madras HC

“Hence, the third respondent (collector) is hereby directed to work out the possibility of getting an appointment with the Sri Lankan high commission in Chennai within a day or two and report the developments before this court by March 12,” the bench said in the order.

Murugan’s wife Nalini had filed the petition seeking the court to issue order to the government authorities concerned to facilitate his travel to the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission for the interview.

Advocate S Doraisamy, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the detention camp authorities were insisting on an appointment from the deputy high commission but it had said no such appointment could be given, and any Sri Lankan national can visit the office between 11 am and 1.30 pm.